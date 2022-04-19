KGF 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: KGF Chapter 2 debuted to great acclaim, with audiences going to theatres to see if the movie lived up to the hype. The film, directed by Prashant Neel, has made audiences aware of the potential of mass entertainment and has justified the hype around its release in theatres. The Yash starrer breaking box office records has been a joy to see. In other parts of the world, the trend is just as apparent.Also Read - KGF: Chapter 2 Box Office Records: List of Benchmarks That Yash Starrer Has Set After First Weekend

KGF 2 versus Beast:

Several theatres have announced that Beast would be cancelled owing to extremely low/no attendance from Morning. On the other side, KGF Chapter 2 has been described as having a Terrific audience with sold-out events, even on a large screen, as per film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan.

Check this official statement:

Monday report Multiple theatres are reporting show cancellations for #Beast due to ultra low/no crowd turn out from Morning. On the other hand, #KGFChapter2 is being reported with SPLENDID crowd & sold out shows even on a big screen from Morning. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 18, 2022

KGF 2 Hindi Box Office:

KGF 2 Hindi Box Office:

KGF 2 is expected to have a stronghold on Monday, with collections expected to reach 25 crore net. However, a lot hinges on the evening shows, and there is potential as Monday is different from the weekend because most places were booked in advance, box office, India reports. Ramesh Bala, a trade analyst, further stated that the Hindi belt is likely to maintain a firm influence with Rs 25 crores.

Check this official statement:

Early Estimates for #KGFChapter2 Hindi in India is around ₹ 25 Crs Nett.. Very good hold! — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 19, 2022

KGF 2 Worldwide Box Office:

On its inaugural Monday, KGF Chapter 2 (Tamil) is off to a Bang, with occupancies soaring to 80 percent – 100 percent for evening and night events across Singapore.

Check these official statements:

#KGFChapter2 (Tamil) is off to a BLAST on it’s first Monday as occupancies SKYROCKETS to 80% – 100% at evening & night shows across Singapore 🇸🇬 It’s not easy for a film to do this well at weekdays here but #KGF2 breaks cliches 💥 #RockyBhai monstrous rampage continues 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Xac55jhWSu — Movies Singapore (@MoviesSingapore) April 18, 2022

KGF Chapter 2 has already surpassed Rs 550 crore at the global box office. It appears like crossing Rs 1000 crore will be a piece of cake now, given the pace it has set at the ticket counter. – What do you think?

