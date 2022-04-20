KGF 2 Box Office day 6 collection report: Yash starrer KGF 2 knows no bound. The film is running wildly at the Box Office and creating history every day. KGF: Chapter 2 is all set to beat the lifetime record of SS Rajamouli’s RRR at the Box Office in the Hindi belt where the latter performed tremendously right before the second part of the Prashanth Neel-directorial hit the screens.Also Read - KGF 2 Worldwide Box Office Triggers Massive Success, Crosses Mammoth Rs 600 Crore in Just 5 Days - Check Detailed Collection Report

After its six days run at the ticket window, KGF 2 is expected to gain around Rs 238-Rs 240 crore, as per a report published in Koimoi. The Hindi version of the action entertainer which boasts of a stunning star cast has reportedly wrapped up its day six collection at around Rs 20 crore. RRR, which has collected Rs 255.04 crore with its Hindi version so far is just slightly ahead of KGF 2 at the Box Office and the difference could be eliminated by the Yash starrer in its second weekend itself.

Check KGF: Chapter 2 Hindi Box Office breakup after six days:

Thursday: Rs 53.95 crore

Friday: Rs 46.79 crore

Saturday: Rs 42.90 crore

Sunday: Rs 50.35 crore

Monday: Rs 25.57 crore

Total: Rs 219.56 crore

Interestingly, the film has crossed Rs 600 crore at the Box Office worldwide. KGF 2 has become the first Kannada film to have achieved this terrific feat worldwide and it has already surpassed Baahubali: The Beginning, 2.0 and Dangal in India to become the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time at the domestic Box Office. The India collection of the film after five days at the Box Office is Rs 427.50 crore (as per a report in Koimoi). Baahubali: The Beginning which collected Rs 418 crore and 2.0 which collected Rs 408 crore are behind KGF 2 now.

KGF 2 is expected to continue roaring at the ticket window. It might face a slight glitch due to the release of Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey this weekend. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on KGF: Chapter 2!