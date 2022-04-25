KGF 2 Box Office latest update: Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is trending big at the Box Office. Despite the new releases, the Prashanth Neel directorial has emerged as the first choice of the viewers at the ticket window. At least that’s what the film’s performance at the second weekend proves. KGF 2 has hit the ball out of the park by creating new records at the Box Office after its 11 day run.Also Read - KGF 2 Crosses Humongous Rs 700 Crore at Box Office Worldwide - Yash Sets Big Record For Sandalwood | Check Detailed Collection Report

The Hindi version of the action entertainer has crossed Rs 300 crore benchmark at the Box Office which is both celebratory and extraordinary considering more Hindi language films hit the screens last weekend. KGF: Chapter 2 has earned over Rs 50 crore in its second weekend alone. As reported by Box Office India, the film recorded a tremendous second Sunday at Rs 22 crore (approx). Also Read - KGF 2 Hindi Beats RRR Hindi in Just 7 Days at Box Office - Check Detailed Collection Report After 1 Week

Check Box Office breakup of KGF 2 Hindi so far:

Week One: Rs 263.75 crore

Friday (Week 2): Rs 11.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 18 crore

Sunday: Rs 22 crore

Second Weekend: Rs 51.25 crore

Total (after 11 days): Rs 315 crore

Interestingly, the film is also doing a fabulous business worldwide with all versions. After its 10-day run at the worldwide Box Office, KGF 2 has reached the benchmark of a whopping Rs 800 crore. The film’s collection so far stands at Rs 818.73 crore. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Gives Away Major KGF 2 Spoiler, Here's What Srinidhi Shetty Has to Say

Check worldwide Box Office breakup of KGF: Chapter 2 after 10 days:

Week 1: Rs 720 crore

Thursday (Week 2): Rs 30.18 crore

Friday (Week 2): Rs 26.09 crore

Saturday (Week 2): Rs 42.15 crore

Total: Rs 818.73 crore

Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj, KGF 2 has emerged as the seventh highest-grossing Indian movie of all time in the world, beating Rajinikanth’s 2.0.

Check the list of highest-grossing Indian movies of all time:

Dangal Baahubali: The Conclusion RRR Bajrangi Bhaijaan Secret Superstar PK KGF: Chapter 2 2.0 Baahubali: The Beginning Sultan

Out of this Rs 818.73 crore, Rs 84.56 crore has come from Tamil Nadu and Rs 50 crore has come from the Kerala Box Office. The film has created history by becoming the fastest film ever to do the half-century.

Check 11-day Box Office breakup of KGF: Chapter 2 in Tamil Nadu:

Week 1: Rs 59.84 crore

Thursday: (Week 2): Rs 4.20 crore

Friday: Rs 4.57 crore

Saturday: Rs 7.81 crore

Sunday: Rs 8.14 crore

Total: 84.56 crore

The kind of massive performance that this film has shown, it is only believable that the right kind of buzz, the star power and the universal appeal of a story set Box Office on fire anywhere in the world. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on KGF 2!