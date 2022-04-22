KGF 2 crosses Rs 700 crore at worldwide Box Office: KGF: Chapter 2 is all set for yet another fabulous weekend at the Box Office. The Yash starrer continues to set new records at the ticket window both worldwide and in India. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 is now a Rs 700 crore film. It achieved the humongous feat by the end of its first week at the worldwide Box Office.Also Read - KGF: Chapter 2: Man Open Fires During Screening of Yash's Film, Injures One Over Seat Issues

The big action entertainer garnered Rs 43.51 crore on its seventh day at the worldwide Box Office, taking the collection to cross Rs 700 crore by the end of Thursday in the international market. Out of this Rs 720.31 crore, Rs 254.97 crore has been minted by its Hindi version in eight days (as per a Koimoi report). This kind of number at the worldwide Box Office was simply unthinkable for any regional-language film but a story’s universal appeal can change anything anytime and KGF 2 proves the same. Also Read - KGF 2 Hindi Beats RRR Hindi in Just 7 Days at Box Office - Check Detailed Collection Report After 1 Week

Check out the week 1 worldwide Box Office breakup of KGF: Chapter 2:

Thursday: Rs 165.37 crore

Friday: Rs 139.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 115.08 crore

Sunday: Rs 132.13 crore

Monday: Rs 73.29 crore

Tuesday: Rs 51.68 crore

Wednesday: Rs 43.51 crore

Total: Rs 720.31 crore

As the film enters its second weekend, more records are expected to be shattered in the coming days. However, the Hindi version of the film might see a slow growth considering Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, has opened at the Box Office today with good reviews from the critics. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office news on KGF: Chapter 2!