KGF 2 crosses Rs 900 crore: Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is raking havoc at the worldwide Box Office. The mega action entertainer has now crossed the benchmark of Rs 900 crore at the ticket window. KGF 2 has achieved the feat in a matter of just 12 days. After wrapping up its first-week collection at Rs 720.31 crore worldwide, the Prashanth Neel-directorial collected Rs 186.99 crore in the next five days, taking the overall earnings to Rs 907.30 crore before the end of the second week.

It is interesting to observe that KGF 2 has maintained a solid hold at the Box Office in the second week as well despite the new releases. The film is expected to continue its terrific run as Ajay Devgn's Runway 34, Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 and Shahid Kapoor's Jersey don't seem to be impacting its tremendous business at the worldwide level.

Check the worldwide Box Office breakup of KGF: Chapter 2 after 12 days:

Week 1: Rs 720.31 crore

Day 1 (Week 2): Rs 30.18 crore

Day 2: Rs 26.09 crore

Day 3: Rs 42.15 crore

Day 4: Rs 64.83 crore

Day 5: Rs 23.74 crore

Total: Rs 907.30 crore

Also Read - KGF 2 Crosses Humongous Rs 700 Crore at Box Office Worldwide - Yash Sets Big Record For Sandalwood | Check Detailed Collection Report

The film’s performance in the Hindi belt is also remarkable. After the Monday Box Office, KGF 2 stands at Rs 322.75 crore (approx) after 12 days. As per a report published in Box Office India, the Box Office trend set by KGF 2 Hindi is quite similar to RRR Hindi from its second week.

While Ajay’s Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 can deter its pace in the Hindi belt, at the international Box Office, Doctor Strange can lead the market with its tremendous buzz. As is, it would be interesting to see how close KGF 2 reach the whopping Rs 1000 crore at the Box Office.