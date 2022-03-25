KGF: Chapter 2 Trailer Update: As KGF 2 is gearing up for a massive theatrical release on April 14, 2022, the makers of the mega action entertainer have decided to go all out with the promotions and hence they are organising the biggest trailer launch event on March 27 in Bengaluru. It is touted to be a visual spectacle where the entire cast and crew would come together, along with the bigwigs of the industry. Along with that, also something big will be happening there and i.e., one of India’s finest and most successful filmmakers, Karan Johar will be hosting the grand trailer launch. Yes, that’s true! One can imagine how spectacular KGF 2 trailer launch will turn out to be.Also Read - Trolls Call Karan Johar 'Ichadaari Naagin' as he Dances to 'Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se' on Hunarbaaz - Watch Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)



Building the anticipation even further, the makers have roped in filmmaker Karan Johar to host the trailer launch event of the film scheduled in Bengaluru this week. An explosive combination of immersive storyline, mind-bending action sequences, catchy soundtrack and top-notch performances, Chapter 1 shattered Indian cinema records and expectations. With the addition of Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon to its eclectic cast, Chapter 2 is expected to surpass previously set records. Also Read - Inside Rani Mukherji’s 44th Birthday: Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra Among Others Join The Celebration - See Pics

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, KGF: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas. Also Read - Ananya Panday Wears a Completely See-Through Dress at Karan Johar's Party, Trolls Say 'Inspired by Urfi Javed' - Watch Video

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to only name a few.