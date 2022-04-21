KGF 2 beats RRR: KGF: Chapter 2 continues to make history at the Box Office with all its version. After its six days at the ticket window, the Yash starrer has collected Rs 676.80 crore at the worldwide level while it has surpassed SS Rajamouli’s RRR Hindi with its Hindi version within a week.Also Read - Is Prabhas' Salaar Actually KGF: Chapter 3? Spoilers Ahead!

While the official figures are yet to be out, a report published in Koimoi suggests that the day 7 business of KGF 2 Hindi was around Rs 15-17 crore nett which has taken its overall Hindi collection in the range of Rs 254-256 crore. This is fantastic because RRR Hindi, which is still running in selected theatres, has collected Rs 250 crore so far.

Check the seven-day Box Office breakup of KGF 2 Hindi:

Thursday: Rs 53.95 crore

Friday: Rs 46.79 crore

Saturday: Rs 42.90 crore

Sunday: Rs 50.35 crore

Monday: Rs 25.57 crore

Tuesday: Rs 25 crore

Wednesday: Rs 15-17 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 254.56-256.56 crore (early estimate)

The Prashanth Neel-directorial continues to collect in big double digits on the weekdays at the worldwide Box Office. KGF: Chapter 2 earned Rs 51.68 crore on its sixth day and beat Baahubali: The Beginning at the worldwide level to become the eighth highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Check the six-day worldwide Box Office break up of KGF: Chapter 2:

Thursday: Rs 165.37 crore

Friday: Rs 139.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 115.08 crore

Sunday: Rs 132.13 crore

Monday: Rs 73.29 crore

Tuesday: Rs 51.68 crore

Total: Rs 676.80 crore

#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office REFUSES to slow down. Day 1 – ₹ 165.37 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 139.25 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 115.08 cr

Day 4 – ₹ 132.13 cr

Day 5 – ₹ 73.29 cr

Day 6 – ₹ 51.68 cr

KGF 2 (Hindi) doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. As the second weekend is here, the film is looking at setting new benchmarks at the Box Office. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!