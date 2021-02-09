KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt is one of the most anticipated films of this year. From trade analyst to fans, people are predicting that the film will break box office records and will be the biggest non-Bollywood opener of this year. The various versions of the film including Kannada (original), Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam are expected to do phenomenally well at the ticket window. Also Read - Master Beats Baahubali 2 at Tamil Nadu Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay Does The Unthinkable - Check Out Latest Figures!

While many believe that the film will be the biggest Sandalwood release, many have their eyes on the Hindi version of KGF 2. It is obvious that the film will do good in the south, but even in the North, it is expecting to mint huge numbers and will beat Baahubali: The Conclusion records.

For the unversed, the first instalment of KGF had released in 2018 and became a big hit by the second week of its release and turned the tables for Shah Rukh Khan's Zero. KGF 2 is also expected to be the biggest non-Bollywood opener in the North squashing the box office records of many Bollywood films.

Fasten your seat belt coz the date is set.. 😎 pic.twitter.com/LsmIvf7SSz — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) January 29, 2021



Baahubali: The Conclusion had a crazy buzz, thanks to ‘Katappa Ne Baahubali Ko Kyun Maara’. The film earned a huge amount in advance booking across all versions and just the Hindi version minted Rs 41 crore alone. Another Prabhas starrer Saaho (2019) earned Rs 24.40 crores in just a day with its Hindi version.

Another film 2.0 (2016) created a lot of buzz with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s collaboration. The film minted Rs 20.25 crores on its opening day.

It will be interesting to see if KGF: Chapter 2 beats Baahubali: The Conclusion opening day records.

KGF: Chapter 2 is all set for July 16 release.

