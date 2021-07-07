KGF 2 Release Postponed, Check New Date: Kannada superstar Yash starrer KGF 2 is one of the most-waited films of the year. Ever since the film release announcement happened in early 2021, fans have been waiting to watch the film. However, due to the coronavirus second wave, things turned upside down, and theatres were again shut. KGF 2 was scheduled to release on July 16 but it seems like KGF 2 release has been postponed again! Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon, who also stars in the film, took to Instagram and shared a post that read, “The monster will only arrive when the hall is filled with gangsters!! His new arrival date will be announced soon.” Also Read - Is KGF 2 Now Releasing in September? Check Out Latest Update on Yash Starrer

Raveena Tandon's post reveals that KGF 2 will only release when theatres will open to full occupancy throughout the country.

KGF 2 is considered one of the biggest releases of this year that can help in reviving the Box Office, however, the dilemma of its release during the pandemic is still a tough decision. The film with a budget of Rs 100 crore, will release worldwide in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Malayalam.

KGF 2 features an ensemble cast including Yash as Rocky, Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, and Srinidhi Shetty as Reena. The film is directed by Prashnath Neel. The film also stars Anant Nag, Nagabharana, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Archana Jois, among others in important roles.