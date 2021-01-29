The biggest announcement of the year! KGF Chapter 2 featuring Sanjay Dutt, Yash, Raveena Tandon has left the audience to wait for the release. After sharing the teaser, the makers will today announce the release date of KGF 2. The film is the second installment of KGF that was released in 2018. Actor Sanjay Dutt on Friday, took to his Twitter handle to reveal that the “promise will be kept” and the release date will be officially announced today at 6.32 PM. Also Read - KGF 2 Star Yash Aka Rocky Bhai Getting Rs 30 Crore Plus Profit Share For His Stupendous Screen Presence?



KGF 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of 2021. The anticipation level of chapter 2 is really high. And after the makers shared the date announcement, fans couldn’t control their excitement to watch the film. One of the users wrote: “Not only fans Whole Bollywood Big film’s was waiting for this update to do not clash with there movies. Now they will start announcing dates after this announcement”

Not only fans Whole bollywood Big film’s was waiting for this update to do not clash with there movies Now they will start announcing dates after this announcement Finally💥💥#KGFChapter2 #YashBOSS pic.twitter.com/zwY79GX2HO — Shreyash (@shreyas_62) January 29, 2021



KGF 2 will be a big solo release and all the eyes would be on the Prashanth Neel directorial. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the film also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malvika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Eshwari Rao, Archana Jois, T. S. Nagabharana, Saran, Avinash, Lakki Lakshman, Vashishta Simha, Harish Rai, Dinesh Mangalore, Tarak, Ramachandra Raju, Vinay Bidappa, Ashok Sharma, Mohan Juneja, Govinda Gowda, John Kokken, Srinivas Murthy. KGF 2 will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The teaser released on January 7 has now crossed a whopping 163 Million views already. The production house Hombale Films earlier took to social media to celebrate the news of the teaser clocking 160 Million views.

Till then assume when KGF 2 is arriving!