KGF 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt is a magnum opus and has done a business of over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office already. Yash fans have been going crazy over his character Rocky Bhai in the film and are mimicking him to create videos on social media. KGF Chapter 2 has emerged as the second most successful film released in India. The latest figures establish the chokehold that the South film industry has on the Indian box office. The Prashanth Neel directorial is now all set to mark Rs 1200 crores worldwide. Where the whole world is celebrating KGF 2, there is a shocking incident that happened in Andhra Pradesh. A man had come to watch actor Yash's film on May 9 in a theatre in Eluru and died while watching KGF 2.

After the news was out, the police reached the theatre and sent the body to the Eluru Government Hospital for autopsy. The reason of death is not out now as the investigation is underway.

A few days ago, another shocking incident happened where a man was shot by another while watching the film over a theatre seat. It was reported that the victim was misbehaving in the cinema hall.

Meanwhile, KGF 2 also starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj, maintained a strong hold in Hindi box office. Currently, the film stands at Rs 415.30 crore and with 3 more days to go before the week is concluded; Rs 420 crore should be registered for the Yash starrer.