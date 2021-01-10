Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 is all set to entertain the viewers with its grandeur and an anticipated storyline. The teaser of the film alone broke the existing YouTube records and created new ones in no time. And now, seems like there’s more to the film than what meets the eye that actually has added more excitement around its release. Also Read - KGF 2 Teaser Breaks YouTube World Record, Will it Beat Baahubali?

The makers of KGF 2 are yet to announce the official release date of the film. It's the first Kannada film that has created such a grand buzz around its release. Not just this, the Prashanth Neel-directorial is the most expensive Kannada film made on the budget of Rs 100 crore (approx). The film also marks Sanjay Dutt's debut in the South Indian film industry as he portrays the role of the main antagonist named Adheera. The stylish entry of Yash and the grandeur of Sanjay Dutt's character in the teaser made the audience anticipate the film's release even more.

Story of KGF 2

The story of KGF Chapter 2 begins where the story of KGF 1 ended. The makers have created the buzz around the one 'promise' that Rocky made his dying mother: he will not die in poverty. As the teaser also suggested, that 'promise will be kept' in the second part of the film.

Further, KGF 2 shows Yash’s character Rocky all grown up and mature enough to understand the cruel politics and the changing equations between gangsters and politicians to rule the gold business. The film will also show Rocky choosing between his ladylove Reena and his goal of teaching a lesson to his enemies. Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Adheera, brother of Sooryavardhan who’s now set to fight Rocky to rule the Kolar Gold Mines (KGF). In the first movie, Sooryavardhan’s son named Garuda played the main villain.

