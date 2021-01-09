Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF Chapter 2 teaser was released with a bang on YouTube and within a few hours of its release, it created a new world record. The video went on to garner the highest views for any YouTube teaser in the world within 24 hours of its release. Not just that, it also became the most viewed teaser in 24 hours and the fifth most-watched video in 24 hours with over 72 million views. With such a terrific buzz around the film and a huge response from the audience, KGF Chapter 2 is set to break some big existing records at the Box Office. It won’t be a surprise if the film goes on to create history by beating the highest-grossing Indian film – Baahubali: The Conclusion. Also Read - KGF Chapter 2 Teaser Sets New Record, Yash Starrer Becomes Fastest Indian Teaser to Cross 2 Million Likes on YouTube

KGF 2 Teaser World Record Also Read - KGF Chapter 2 Teaser Breaks The Internet, Yash's Star-Power Fetches Over 1.2 Million Views in an Hour

There are many factors that make the release of KGF Chapter 2 bigger than ever. First, this is one of the most anticipated films releasing in theatres in the pandemic era. The contribution of KGF 2 in bringing back the audience to the theatres is going to be immensely crucial. Considering the huge buzz that its teaser generated, the film is expected to give the ‘housefull’ board back to ticket windows. Also Read - Gavel to Brutality! Raveena Tandon Looks Powerful As Ramika Sen in First Look From KGF: Chapter 2

KGF 2: More Drama, More Action, More Grandeur

The Prashanth Neel-directorial is the sequel to the first KGF movie that was a huge hit at the Box Office and also went on to win two National Awards. The makers have gone deeper into the life of Rocky, played by Yash, and have also made their antagonist – Adheera, look even more villainous in the second film. What KGF Chapter 2 teaser shows with its grandeur and the visual appeal is the recipe of a mass-hit at the Box Office.

KGF 2 Has Audience’s Faith

Another big factor is the courage that the KGF makers have blatantly shown. In a time when most Hindi filmmakers are still contemplating choosing big-screen releases for their films, South Indian makers have shown confidence in their content. The makers of KGF Chapter 2 are sure about what they are giving to the audience and the same conviction adds to the audience’s excitement as well.

The movie-goers have got a huge treat in KGF Chapter 2 and if everything goes as well as it seems, beating Baahubali at Box Office is going to be a cakewalk. What do you think?