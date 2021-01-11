KGF: Chapter 2 teaser starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon has received an overwhelming response. Actors Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt are excited with such a massive positive response. The teaser of the film, which brings back Kannada superstar Yash as Rocky, has received over 132 million views on YouTube since its release on January 7. Also Read - KGF 2 Teaser Sets Big YouTube Record: Yash Starrer Gets Over 130 Million Views And 6.6 Likes

Raveena, who is shown as a woman in power in the teaser, told IANS, “I am grateful to see the kind of huge response our teaser has received the world over. It’s really overwhelming to see how the audiences have reacted to the teaser and it has broken all records. We have worked hard on the film and hope that the audiences continue to shower us with the same love eventually when the film hits the screen. We are all really happy” Also Read - KGF 2 Story Revealed, Yash-Sanjay Dutt Set to Fight For Kolar Gold Mines in Most Expensive Kannada Movie

Also Read - KGF 2 Teaser Breaks YouTube World Record, Will it Beat Baahubali?

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who will be seen as the villain Adheera in the film is also happy with the teaser response. “I am overwhelmed with the love that we have received for the teaser of KGF Chapter 2 from the fans and audience. We have garnered over 125 million views in such a short span of time, it is crazy. The whole team has put in a lot of hard work and it has paid off with the reaction we have received. This gives me the immense motivation to continue giving my best for the fans who believe in me,” he says and adds, “Yeh toh abhi teaser tha picture abhi baaki hai, can’t wait for everyone to watch it. I am extremely excited for this film,” he said.

KGF: Chapter 1, which was released in 2018, won two National Awards in 2019 for Best Action and Best Special Effects.

With inputs from IANS!