Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF 2 seems to be setting records every day. The teaser of the Prashanth Neel-directorial that hits YouTube on January 7 has now crossed a whopping 130 Million views already. The production house Hombale Films earlier took to social media to celebrate the news of the teaser clocking 125 Million views. Also Read - KGF 2 Story Revealed, Yash-Sanjay Dutt Set to Fight For Kolar Gold Mines in Most Expensive Kannada Movie

However, the last we checked today, the most liked Kannada movie teaser showed a mark of 130,769,643 views on YouTube. This is just another record for the most expensive Kannada movie KGF 2 after it became the world’s most viewed teaser in 24 hours and the fifth most viewed in the world in 24 hours on the day of its release. Also Read - KGF 2 Teaser Breaks YouTube World Record, Will it Beat Baahubali?

KGF Chapter 2 has generated a huge buzz around its release and the ‘promise that will be kept’. The film is the story of Rocky, played by Yash, who will be locking horns with villain Adheera, played by Dutt, in the second part of the popular franchise. The film’s mass appeal has impressed the audience already the buzz only suggests a massive opening at the Box Office which is highly required considering the giant losses that the theatre owners incurred ever since the theatres got shut owing to the pandemic. The government has still now allowed full occupancy in theatres and the makers of KGF 2 are waiting for that restriction to be lifted so that more people can enjoy the big movie on a big screen. Also Read - KGF Chapter 2 Teaser Sets New Record, Yash Starrer Becomes Fastest Indian Teaser to Cross 2 Million Likes on YouTube

Are you all set to enjoy KGF 2? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on the Yash starrer!