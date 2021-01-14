The makers of KGF 2 have been sent a letter objecting to the visual in which Yash is seen lighting a cigarette and smoking. The teaser of the Prashanth Neel-directorial was released recently to wide appreciation and it went viral on various social media platforms in no time. In the latest development, the Karnataka State Anti-Tobacco Cell has sent a letter to the director, Yash, producer Vijay Kiragandur and the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce objecting to the particular visual. Also Read - Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt Respond To 'Overwhelming' Response To KGF 2 Teaser

KGF 2 Teaser to be Deleted? Also Read - KGF 2 Story Revealed, Yash-Sanjay Dutt Set to Fight For Kolar Gold Mines in Most Expensive Kannada Movie

As reported by The Hindu, the objected scene violates Section 5 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act 2003. The cell has demanded the deletion of the teaser from various platforms and the removal of the posters of the film that show Yash smoking.

KGF 2 Controversy: Why Didn’t Yash Think of His Huge Fan-Following?

The main contention is Yash’s tremendous popularity among the youth as the officials fear that the actor may influence many fans to emulate him with his ‘macho’ act. The KGF 2 teaser doesn’t include any statutory warning against the consumption of tobacco products in the entire clip and that’s another point of objection. Talking about the same, an official from the cell mentioned, “The law says that a smoking scene can be included in the movie provided there is editorial justification for the same, but an anti-tobacco health spot or messages will have to run as a scroll on the screen during the scene.”

KGF 2 Promotes ‘Cigarette Smoking’

Anti-tobacco activist Vasanthkumar Mysoremath talked about the ‘unhealthy promotion of cigarette smoking’ that Yash seems to be doing in the teaser and how the scene is totally not-required in the clip. He said that the only thing that scene does is to ‘encourage the youths to imitate their hero’ which is deplorable. He was quoted as saying, “Yash should have refused to portray himself as a habitual smoker knowing fully well that he has brigades of youth that follow him and may like to imitate his macho acts in his films.”

KGF 2 Makers Repeat The Same Mistake They Did in KGF Chapter 1

Earlier, during the release of KGF Chapter 1, the activists had objected to the smoking scenes that violated the provisions of COTPA 2003 and the makers had made a few changes to the final print of the film. However, making the same mistakes again is unfortunate and it shows ‘smoking being glorified’, said Mysoremath.

