Chennai: With the rising COVID-19 cases and the increasing scare of the fast-spreading second strain in the country, leading production houses are just deferring the release dates of their movies. If the latest media reports are anything to go by, then the release of Yash starrer KGF 2 is also going to be postponed amid the scare and shutting-down of cinema halls.

KFG 2 is a pan-India film and is considered one of the biggest films of the year. The losses will be huge if it releases even with a 50 per cent theatre capacity. A pan-India film of this level has to have a greater release to help in reviving the Box Office. The dilemma with releasing KGF 2 during the pandemic is the same as that of deciding on releasing Sooryavanshi, or '83 on the big screen amid the pandemic.

The makers of KGF Chapter 2 are reportedly weighing their options and keeping everything ready for no last-minute glitch. The movie is slated to hit the screens on July 16 and while any change won't be announced soon, the makers are making sure that they are ready to take an immediate decision if times go worst from here.

In any case, KGF 2 has to have a grand release and the makers will ensure that at any cost!