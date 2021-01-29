The makers of the much-awaited film, KGF 2 has unveiled the release date today. The film is all set for worldwide theatrical release on July 16, 2021. However, the film will be clashing at the box office with Tiger Shroff’s film, Heropanti 2, which is also scheduled to hit theatres on July 16. It will be interesting to watch Yash and Tiger Shroff films clashing at the ticket window. It is a well-known fact that Tiger Shroff has a huge fan following and it may give a tough competition to Yash starrer. Also Read - Will KGF 2 Starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt Will Break Prabhas Starrer Baahubali's Record At Box Office?

KGF: Chapter 2 is based on Rocky, who has built an empire for himself through the crime world. The second installment will revolve around Rocky's control of the Kolar Gold Mines (KGF) where he once used to work. The film with a budget of Rs 100 crore, will release worldwide in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Malayalam.

The film features an ensemble cast including Yash as Rocky, Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, and Srinidhi Shetty as Reena. The film is directed by Prashnath Neel. The film also stars Anant Nag, Nagabharana, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Archana Jois, among others in important roles.

Heropanti 2, on the other hand, is an action-packed film starring Tara Sutaria opposite Tiger Shroff. It is the fifth collaboration of Tiger with Sajid Nadiadwala post Heropanti, Baaghi, Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The script of the film also took longer than expected, and the writing department is, giving it finishing touches. In the meanwhile, producer Sajid Nadiadwala has commenced work on Bachchan Pandey, which is more of a test shoot for him under the experience of Akshay Kumar and he will implement a similar shooting strategy on Heropanti 2 as well,” the source further shared. The movie is directed by Ahmed Khan, who is at present working on the action scenes of the film with the plan to present Tiger Shroff in a never seen before larger-than-life avatar.”

“Hopefully, we should get rolling before March. We all are waiting for the situation to be a little better as travelling to places like the UK, and the US is a little risky in times like these. There is also a possibility of change in some of the already decided shooting spots. A new schedule will be churned out soon, as the idea is to complete the film with the unit in one go at multiple locations”, added the source.