KGF 3 to Release in 2025 Without Yash? Here’s What We Know

KGF: Chapter 1 andKGF: Chapter 2 have turned out to be tremendous successes at the box office. Now, the makers Hombale Films have announced that KGF: Chapter 3 will go on the floors by 2025 as director Prashanth Neel is tied up with Prabhas-led Salaar until September this year. As reported by Koimoi, producer Vijay Kiragandur shared that the pre-production work for KGF Chapter 3 hasn’t started yet and added that the film is likely to go on floors in 2025. He also revealed that there are plans of taking the KGF franchise beyond the fifth installment too. Kirgandur also revealed that Yash might no longer play his iconic role of Rocky Bhai beyond KGF’s fifth installment. “It is possible in the KGF franchise that after the 5th part, another hero may play Rocky Bhai’s role, just like the James Bond series, the heroes keep changing,” he said.

However, on Yash’s birthday, the makers wished the actor a very Happy Birthday and hinted at joining hands for a new project. They wrote: “#KGFChapter2 was a Gargantuan one, waiting for another Monster soon. To the man who shaped up the dream and took it beyond. Wishing you a very happy rocking birthday our Rocking Star @TheNameIsYash. Have a rocking one and a phenomenal year ahead! #HBDRockingStarYash #HombaleFilms”.

Yash booked a phenomenal success at the box office with Hombale KGF 2’s first-day collection of Rs 54 Cr. in the Hindi market and marked big on the global front by collecting 1200 Cr. Hombale Films has truly owned 2022 with just 2 releases. KGF 2 and Kantara have emerged as the two biggest hits of the year that not only ruled over the hearts of the masses but also booked massive success at the domestic and global box office. Ahead of this, Hombale Films is all set to bring yet another blockbuster in 2023 with Salaar.