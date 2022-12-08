KGF Actor Krishna G Rao Passes Away at 70

KGF actor Krishna G passed away after suffering serious health issues.

KGF actor Krishna G Rao breathed his last at a Bengaluru hospital, today. Rao, who passed away at 70, played a prominent role in superstar Yash’s film. The actor received treatment in ICU before his condition deteriorated. The news of Krishna G Rao’s demise was confirmed by Hombale Films. The tweet from the KGF film read, “Condolences from the Hombale film team on the passing away of Krishna G Rao, fondly known as Tata by KGF fans. Om Shanti.” Fans and followers joined the thread to offer condolences and pray for the soul to rest in peace.

KGF Film Pays Tribute to Krishna G Rao:

Krishna G Rao, who has been in the cinema industry for a while has been in numerous Sandalwood films in minor roles. The late actor even served as Shankar Nag’s assistant director for many years. He first gained stardom for his memorable dialogues in KGF, in which he portrayed an elderly blind man.

