Indian actor Yash might have found new success with the kind of response his KGF series generated both domestically and in the international market, but things were not always hunky-dory. The Kannada superstar, who hates it when someone belittles his film industry, was born into a non-filmy family but with one dream – to rule the screens as an actor.

Yash's original name is Naveen Kumar Gowda and he was born in Boovanahalli which is a village in the Hassan district of Karnataka. Yash's family was supportive of his ambitions but they had no idea that he was extremely serious about being an actor. Like how it happens in the stories of many famous actors, even Yash's parents allowed him to go and work on the sets of a film but hoping that he would return in two days or at max, a week. However, 'Rocky Bhai' was adamant about not quitting his plans. In an interview with Variety after the success of KGF: 2, Yash said, "They thought okay, maximum one or two days he will be there, or a week, and he will come back. He will realize what life is."

Yashwanth, a name given by his mom’s side of the family, adopted the nickname ‘Yash‘ for the stage and started working as an assistant director on a film’s set. Unfortunately, the film got shelved after two days and he was practically left with no place to stay in the big film city until he discovered a theatre group that used to be run by popular dramatist, late BV Karanth. Yash found his calling on the stage and worked with the Benaka drama troupe for a long time.

Slowly, as he made his way into the film industry and began facing the camera, Yash discovered there was more he wanted to explore. Later, talking about how he got motivated to become an actor very early in his childhood, Yash told Variety, “I never had a plan B, I always thought I’m a hero. That’s because, in childhood, I used to participate in a lot of cultural activities, and I used to get that extra attention – people used to clap and whistle. So I think I got addicted to it at a very young age.”

It was in the year 2008 that Yash bagged his first film in the lead role – Rocky – a name and the aura that he has once again channelised in the very successful KGF series. As he grew and tasted more success, Yash expanded his horizons and started thinking for the entire film industry as a legit stakeholder. The ‘Rocky Bhai’ of the Indian film industry started to work in the direction of bringing the Kannada film industry on the global map. With KGF going global and getting massive business from the international market, half of his job is done today.

Speaking about the same, Yash said, “Just by doing that one step so much has changed for our industry. People received it in every part of the country and nobody expected this to happen. If you’re confident about your product, I think you should go out and explore.” A film-like life, with a hero who faced all for his one big dream!