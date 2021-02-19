South Megastar Yash has an insane number of fan followers all over the world and recently one of them committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Kodidoddi village of Mandya district. The 25-year-old man in Karnataka, who died by suicide has been identified as Ramakrishna. He was a die-hard-fan of KGF actor Yash as Ramakrishna had mentioned him in his suicide note. The note written in Kannada, mentioned that he felt like he has done nothing in his life. He called his life a big failure as he could not be a good son to his mother, good brother to his elder brother. In the suicide note, he mentioned his two last wishes. Also Read - Mayanagri me Politics Hai: Sandeep Nahar Writes in Facebook Suicide Note

Ramakrishna was a self-proclaimed fan of actor Yash and politician Siddaramaiah. He wanted them to attend his funeral. "Therefore, there is nothing left to achieve in my life and I am ending my life. This is my last wish", the suicide note read.

Both the celebrities took to social media to pay condolence to their fan. KGF actor Yash expressed his disappointment and wrote that no one should set such an example for others. Yash's tweet was written in Kannada and it translated as, "Fans love is our life. Our pride. But can we be proud of Mandya Ramakrishna love? This shouldn't set an example for fans. hope he rests in peace. Om Shanti. We actors live to hear your whistles and claps and love that you shower on us. This is not I expect from you".



Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah wrote that suicide should not be the option for anyone. He paid his last respect at Ramakrishna’s funeral and shared pictures of the same.



The Mandya police have registered a case and are investigating a case.