KGF: Chapter 2 Box Office Day 13: Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has continued its dream run at the Box Office even after 13 days. The film is performing tremendously well worldwide and has raked in over Rs 200 crore worldwide in its second week alone. The Prashanth Neel-directorial stands at a whopping Rs 926.67 crore after the end of its 13th day at the Box Office worldwide which is both rare and unbelievable.

KGF 2 collected Rs 720.31 crore worldwide in its first week after. The collection didn't even drop in its second week and the film continued to earn in double digits.

Check the 13-day Box Office breakup of KGF: Chapter 2 worldwide:

Week 1: Rs 720.31 crore

Week 2 (Day 1): Rs 30.18 crore

Day 2 – Rs 26.09 crore

Day 3 – Rs 42.15 crore

Day 4 – Rs 64.83 crore

Day 5 – Rs 23.74 crore

Day 6 – Rs 19.37 crore

Total – Rs 926.67 crore

KGF: Chapter 2 is gaining massively due to its universal appeal. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj apart from Rockstar Yash, as he is popularly known among his fans. The film has been raking in the good moolah with its Hindi version as well. After its 13 day run, the film has collected around Rs 330 crore nett in Hindi alone. Only Baahubali: The Conclusion and Dangal stay ahead of KGF 2 in the Hindi belt. In fact, as reported by Box Office India, it is likely to cross Dangal’s collection by the end of its second week in the Hindi belt.

KGF 2 has got two more days to enjoy a grand spell at the Box Office until Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti and Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 hits the screens this Friday. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!