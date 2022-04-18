KGF: Chapter 2 Box Office Records: Yash starrer KGF 2 is breaking records everyday at the Box Office. The film opened to massive numbers last week and continues to gain tremendously in its first week as well. Directed by Prashant Neel, the film has made the viewers notice the power of a mass entertainer and has justified the craze around its presence in theatres.Also Read - KGF 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Estimates: Yash Starrer Continues to Make History, Expected to Collect Rs 52 Crore in Hindi

KGF: Chapter 2 has already crossed a whopping Rs 500 crore at the Box Office worldwide. With the pace it has set for itself at the ticket window, seems like crossing Rs 1000 crore would be a cakewalk now. After its first weekend at the Box Office – four days, the film stands at Rs 551.83 crore worldwide with Rs 42 crore from Tamil Nadu alone.

Check the Box Office Records set by KGF: Chapter 2:

The Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 2 has beaten the likes of War, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sanju and Dangal to emerge as the biggest opener of all time in India. The film collected Rs 53.95 crore nett on its first day at the ticket window, surpassing Baahubali: The Conclusion and other biggies at the Box Office in terms of the opening day business. It achieved the same feat in the Karanataka and the Kerala circuits. KGF 2 is the first movie from the Kannada film industry to enter cross Rs 500 crore mark at the Box Office: The Yash starrer is the first film from Sandalwood to have crossed Rs 500 crore club worldwide. Before KGF 2, no other film achieved this feat at the Box Office.

The starrer is the first film from Sandalwood to have crossed Rs 500 crore club worldwide. Before KGF 2, no other film achieved this feat at the Box Office. KGF: Chapter 2 gets the highest opening weekend of all time: The Prashanth Neel-directorial has wrapped up its first weekend with Rs 551 crore which is the highest opening weekend of all time when it comes to comparing Indian films. The other movies on the list are Baahubali: The Conclusion, Dangal, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Sanju among others.

#KGF2 RECORDS ~ BIGGEST opener of all time in Hindi, Kerala, Karnataka. ~ FIRST movie from Sandalwood to enter ₹500 cr club. ~ HIGHEST opening weekend of all time.[Indian Films] ~ #2 GLOBAL opener for April 15-17 weekend.#KGFChapter2 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 18, 2022

The film is riding extremely well at the Box Office and is giving a tough competition to Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast in its home turf – Tamil Nadu. The film has collected Rs 42.73 crore in four days in the state while Beast, that released a day before, managed to collect Rs 55.26 crore in five days.

Check the four-day Box Office breakup of KGF 2 here:

Thursday: Rs 8.24 crore

Friday: Rs 10.61 crore

Saturday: Rs 11.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 12.38 crore

Total: Rs 42.73 crore

