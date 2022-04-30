KGF Chapter 2 Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide Box Office Collection: KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Yash’s magnum opus has totally entered the Rs 1000 crore club. It is the fourth Indian film after RRR, Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion to achieve the feat. KGF 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj. Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala took to internet on Saturday morning to share “#KGFChapter2 has crossed ₹ 1,000 Crs Gross Mark at the WW Box Office.. Only the 4th Indian Movie to do so after #Dangal , #Baahubali2 and #RRRMovie”.Also Read - KGF’s Yash Turns Down a Multi-Crore Endorsement Deal of a Tobacco Brand
Directed by Prashant Neel, KGF 2 is a big-budget film that is an epic war drama based on the blood-soaked land of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF). The film has been on a record-breaking spree. Also Read - KGF: Chapter 2 Box Office Day 13: Yash Continues to Create Havoc Worldwide, Film Stands at Rs 926 Crore - Check Detailed Collection Report
KGF 2 earns Rs 1000 crore, a look the tweet here:
Here’s how fans are reaction on the great success of KGF 2
A cute video of Yash’s youngest fan goes viral where she is seen celebrating KGF 2’s success. She shouts ‘Rocky Bhai’ in the clip below.
KGF 2 has been raking in the good moolah with its Hindi version as well. Despite the release of two new films Heropanti 2 and Runway, there has been no stopping KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi). The film has been pretty much unaffected as it saw a regular Thursday (5.68 crores) to Friday (4.25 crores) drop. But still the collection is big as compared to others.