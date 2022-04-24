KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Worldwide Day 11: Director Prashanth Neel is chasing his own historic records globally. Yes, we are talking about his latest release KGF 2, which has taken the worldwide box office by storm. KGF Chapter 2 has entered the monster mode again in its second weekend. After a steady Friday, the film has shown a 65 percent jump with Rs 26 crores. The 10-day total of this Yash fronted gangster drama stands at Rs 292.85 crore in Hindi belt and Rs 776.58 crore worldwide. KGF 2 is marching towards Rs 800 crore club and on day 11, the Yash starrer will get bigger. With a kind of extraordinary word-of-mouth the film has been enjoying from all across the globe, it looks like a big box office tsunami. Surpassing all the predictions, Yash’s action entertainer is moving at its own pace and leaving everyone stunned.Also Read - 'Marriage, Marriage..': Karnataka Groom Prints Yash's KGF 2 Dialogue On His Wedding Invitation

KGF: Chapter 2 to enter 800 Crore Club!

KGF 2 will become the first Kannada language film to have crossed a huge Rs 800 crore benchmark at worldwide Box Office. On Friday, KGF 2 earned Rs 30.18 crore and on Saturday, the Yash starrer earned Rs 26.09 crore. We are waiting for Sunday to get over to check the total collection so far. Also Read - KGF 2 Crosses Humongous Rs 700 Crore at Box Office Worldwide - Yash Sets Big Record For Sandalwood | Check Detailed Collection Report

Here’s a look at KGF Chapter 2’s detailed report, the film is all set to enter Rs 800 crore club:

#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office MARCHING towards ₹800 cr club. Week 1 – ₹ 720.31 cr

Week 2

Day 1 – ₹ 30.18 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 26.09 cr

Total – ₹ 776.58 cr#Yash #KGF2 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 23, 2022

Also Read - KGF: Chapter 2: Man Open Fires During Screening of Yash's Film, Injures One Over Seat Issues

Indian Box Office is under the control of Box Office Monster #RockyBhai for the 2nd weekend in a row.. #KGF2InCinemas is rocking everywhere.. pic.twitter.com/RBUdyWu34R — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 24, 2022

Yash recently spoke to India Today and revealed the action sequences in KGF: Chapter 2 and how they related to the character. He said, “Even when I say ‘Violence violence’ in the film, it’s a very stylised thing. We always keep the family audience in mind. We always want them to sit and enjoy. From childhood we are taught where to take it seriously and where not to. That’s a culture here. We call it action when it is choreographed and it is stylised. I personally feel it’s more about the story, journey of the character and relatability, even when it is portrayed larger than life. And what connects is the emotion.”