KGF 2 Hindi Collection: ‘KGF 2‘ was directed by Prashanth Neel. Hindi is now in its third week and continues to perform well at the box office. Yash Raj starrer has retained its decent run amid two huge releases this Friday. Despite the release of two major films, Heropanti 2 and Runway 34, KGF Chapter 2 maintained its box office dominance. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Despite the arrival of two major films, the magnum opus maintains a stronghold. The current trends indicate that business will increase during the weekend.Also Read - KGF Chapter 2 Collects Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide on Day 16, Fans Celebrate Yash Aka Rocky Bhai– See Reactions

Yash aka Rocky’s name is feared by his opponents in the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields. His followers look up to him, but the government regards him as a risk to the rule of law. Rocky must contend with threats from all sides in order to maintain undisputed dominance. The Hindi version of ‘KGF 2’ was also replaced on a few screens by ‘Heropanti 2’, which made Rs 5 crore on its opening day, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala. Also Read - Video: Disha Patani, Nawazuddin Siddiqui,Kapil Sharma Glamed The Screening Of Tiger Shroff And Tara Sutaria's Heropanti 2

According to Boxofficeindia, the Hindi version of ‘KGF 2‘ has grossed Rs 345 crore net. It’ll be interesting to see how Heropanti 2, starring Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria, and Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 performs at the box office. The weekend is still critical, but the approaching Eid holidays will almost certainly give KGF 2‘s business a boost. It remains to be seen if the film, like Baahubali: The Conclusion, will be able to achieve the 500 crore club.

‘KGF: Chapter 2‘, which also stars Bollywood actors Raveena Tandon, and Sanjay Dutt, is doing extremely well at the movie office. With its larger-than-life action sequences and great one-liners, the film has left everyone in amazement. The response to Yash’s performance in the sequel has been overwhelmingly positive.

