KGF Chapter 2: While KGF Chapter 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, fans are still waiting for the official announcement of its release date. Reportedly, the makers of the movie are planning to release the movie only when the coronavirus situation is under control and once theatres are full. Amid all this, speculations are also being made if the movie will be released on some OTT platform.

As per a report in Odisha TV, the makers of the movie are planning to release the movie first in the South Indian version and then in Hindi. The report cited a source who claimed that, "There is no way Yash will let down his fans by releasing KGF 2 on the digital platform. If push comes to shove, they will release the South Indian version in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil first and the Hindi version will be released in North India after the makers feel an inclination of movie lovers to return to the theatres." However, there is no confirmation regarding the same so far.

Not just this, but the report also mentions that a leading online streaming platform had offered the makers to make the digital premiere of KGF Chapter 2. However, the makers rejected a whopping amount and turned down the offer as they are rigid for releasing KGF 2 in theatres only.

KGF 2 has a budget of Rs 100 crore and will be released worldwide in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Malayalam. The film features Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in key roles. The movie is directed by Prashnath Neel.