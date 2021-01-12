The response to KGF Chapter 2 featuring Yash and Sanjay Dutt has been overwhelming. The teaser released on January 7 has now crossed a whopping 140 Million views already. The production house Hombale Films earlier took to social media to celebrate the news of the teaser clocking 125 Million views. The upcoming period action is being directed by Prashanth Neel. The first chapter was a massive success and received a positive response from both the audience and the critics. ‘ Also Read - Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt Respond To 'Overwhelming' Response To KGF 2 Teaser

Now, KGF 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of 2021. The anticipation level of chapter 2 is really high. And after the makers released the teaser, fans can’t wait to watch the film. Also Read - KGF 2 Teaser Sets Big YouTube Record: Yash Starrer Gets Over 130 Million Views And 6.6 Likes

Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the fierce role of Adheera in KGF 2. The megastar recently opened about his role and shared his first reaction when the role of Adheera was offered to him. “It is after a long time that such a role was offered to me, I got pumped and excited for it. The character is strong and charged me up to play the role, it was an immediate yes from me!” Also Read - KGF 2 Story Revealed, Yash-Sanjay Dutt Set to Fight For Kolar Gold Mines in Most Expensive Kannada Movie

Sanjay is overwhelmed with the response people are giving to the teaser. He said the whole team has put in a lot of hard work and it has paid off with the reaction they have received. “Yeh toh abhi teaser tha picture abhi baaki hai, can’t wait for everyone to watch it. I am extremely excited for this film,” he said.

Other than Yash and Sanjay Dutt, the film also features Raveena Tondon. She even revealed about her role of Ramika Sen. “I wouldn’t want to reveal a lot because it has been quite an interesting and different role. Ramika Sen is quite complex but very powerful at the same time and has got shades of grey. You cannot predict the movement of my character.”

KGF 2 will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

KGF: Chapter 1 was released in 2018 and had won two National Awards in 2019 for Best Action and Best Special Effects.