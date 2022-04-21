KGF Chapter 2 Screening: A 27-year-old man was injured inside a theater in Rajashree movie theatre in Karnataka’s Haveri district during the screening of KGF: Chapter 2. Vasanth Kumar Shivapura was shot twice by an unknown person one in abdomen and another one in thigh. The miscreant had fired three bullets from a revolver. The quarrel started over the matter of the accused putting his leg on the seat of the victim. Vasanth had been admitted to the ICU and his condition is said to be serious.Also Read - KGF 2 Hindi Beats RRR Hindi in Just 7 Days at Box Office - Check Detailed Collection Report After 1 Week

According to the police, Vasanth Kumar had come to watch KGF Chapter 2 with his four friends. When he questioned him on putting his leg on the seat during the movie was on, a verbal duel broke out between them and the miscreant who had also come with his friends took out his revolver and shot the victim. Also Read - Is Prabhas' Salaar Actually KGF: Chapter 3? Spoilers Ahead!

The audience were shell-shocked by the incident and had run out of the theater fearing for their lives. Vikram Desai, the owner of Rajashree theatre explained that he had seen audience quarreling for chewing gutka, smoking cigarettes inside theatre and people also have quarrelled in an inebriated state, but he said “I have not seen those who came for entertainment indulging in acts such as shootout.” Also Read - Meet 19 Year Old Boy Who Edited Prashanth Neel's Superhit Film KGF Chapter 2 - Watch Video

Karnataka police have formed two special teams on Thursday to nab a miscreant who opened fire in the theater while watching blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2. The shows of the film have been cancelled after the incident.

Hanumantaraya, SP of Haveri district explained that the miscreant is 25 to 30 years of age. He had shot one bullet upwards and two on the victim. The teams are gathering inputs and will secure the accused and his associates soon. Further investigation is on.

-With inputs from IANS