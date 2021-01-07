Yash’s fans are all excited and extremely happy as the makers surprisingly released the teaser of the most anticipated Kannada movie KGF Chapter 2 on Thursday night. The South-Indian actor, popularly known as the ‘rocking star’ can be seen in his ever-so-heroic character of Rocky. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also features Sanjay Dutt in the role of antagonist Adheera and the teaser shows a tiny glimpse of the villain. Also Read - List of Bollywood Films to Release With Terrific Trios in 2021-2022

The teaser that dropped on the eve of Yash’s birthday is as massy as it was expected to be. It features terrific background music with grandeur in every frame. The light-play in the teaser video makes it even more visually appealing. The KGF Chapter 2 teaser went viral in no time. It received more than 1.2 million likes and over 186K views in an hour. This is the highest number of views and likes any Kannada movie teaser has received in an hour of its release. While sharing the teaser video on social media, Dutt wrote, “The love that you all have shown for #Adheera till now has been overwhelming. Sharing #KGF2Teaser🔥…” (sic) Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Looks Straight Out of Fairytale in This Yellow Tulle Dress on Bigg Boss 14

Apart from Yash and Sanjay Dutt, the film also features Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malvika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Ayyappa P Sharma, and Rao Ramesh among others. The film was earlier expected to hit the screens in October 2020 but the pandemic delayed the production work. However now, with one look at the teaser, it won’t be an exaggeration to say that KGF Chapter 2 has everything it will take to attract the audience back to theatres.

The star power, the anticipated storyline, the buzz around the film, and the grandeur associated with it are just a few elements that are all good to expect the audience to come back to the big screens. The film will be hitting the theatres in the first half of this year. How much did you enjoy the teaser?