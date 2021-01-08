Yash’s fans are extremely excited after the release of the teaser of KGF Chapter 2 that hit the screens last night. The teaser video went viral in no time on the eve of Yash’s birthday. The Kannada superstar has emerged as one of the most loved actors in the country now and his teaser has set a new benchmark for all Indian films to follow. Also Read - KGF Chapter 2 Teaser Breaks The Internet, Yash's Star-Power Fetches Over 1.2 Million Views in an Hour

The teaser of Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF Chapter 2 has become the fastest Indian movie teaser to cross 2 Million likes on YouTube. The same was reported by South Indian movie trade analyst Ramesh Bala who took to Twitter to mention the fantastic feat that the teaser has achieved. His tweet read, “#KGFChapter2Teaser crosses 2 Million Likes on YT.. Fastest Indian teaser to hit this mark. First movie teaser to have 2 Million Likes..

#Yash Maas.. #KGFChapter2 #HBDRockyBhai #HBDYash” (sic) Also Read - Gavel to Brutality! Raveena Tandon Looks Powerful As Ramika Sen in First Look From KGF: Chapter 2

The teaser of the anticipated Kannada film had crossed 1 Million likes on YouTube within one hour of its release. As the word-of-mouth increased overnight, the teaser got immense popularity and love from the audience.

Yash, who’s more popularly known as Rocking Star Yash, has impressed the viewers with his mass appeal in the teaser of KGF Chapter 2. With Sanjay Dutt by his side in the role of antagonist Adheera, there’s grandeur written all over the movie. Raveena Tandon joins the two in the Prashanth Neel directorial. The film was earlier expected to hit the screens in October 2020 but the pandemic delayed the production work. However now, with one look at the teaser, it won’t be an exaggeration to say that KGF Chapter 2 has everything it will take to attract the audience back to theatres.