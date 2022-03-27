KGF Chapter 2 Trailer: ‘KGF Chapter 2‘ is preparing for a gigantic theatrical release on April 14, and the film’s producers have decided to go all out with the marketing, hosting the world’s largest trailer launch event. As the ‘KGF: Chapter 2‘ event will be held on a huge scale, an array of stars will be seen together on the stage, billed as a cinematic experience. The massive action entertainer’s producers have opted to go all out with the promo and are hosting the world’s largest trailer launch event on March 27th in Bengaluru. It is said to be a visual spectacular that will bring together the whole cast and crew, as well as industry grandees.Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Arrive at Farhan Akhtar’s Residence, Fans Call Them Match Made in Heaven - See Viral Pics

The first chapter of KGF was a smash due to the dramatic action scenes and plot. It has piqued people’s interest in the sequel. Furthermore, the film’s acting and soundtrack are outstanding. The same is expected in Chapter 2 of the KGF. That’s why there’s so much buzz. Also Read - KGF 2: Karan Johar to Host Grand Trailer Launch of Yash-Sanjay Dutt Starrer, Check Deets

KGF and Yash fans have swamped Twitter to reveal their excitement ahead of the trailer launch. One of the users wrote, “Never Before Craze For The Trailer, Records Will be Rewritten For Sure.” While another user said, “It’s dream for many, Never before craze and celebration for trailer in history of sandalwood. Yash Boss Mania Begins.” Also Read - Trolls Call Karan Johar 'Ichadaari Naagin' as he Dances to 'Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se' on Hunarbaaz - Watch Viral Video

Check these fan tweets ahead of KGF 2 trailer launch:

It’s dream for many Never before craze and celebration for trailer in history of sandalwood ” Yash Boss Mania Begins “#KGF2TrailerDay #KGFChapter2 #YashBoss@TheNameIsYash . pic.twitter.com/LVxHGVXQgy — Ragnor Rocky (@Rockyragnor) March 27, 2022

Rocky Bhai Aka Monster

Today is the day For which We were waiting for last 4 years#KGFChapter2Trailer#KGF2onApr14 #KGF2TrailerDay pic.twitter.com/twokR1m6nx — K.G.F (@thenameisKGF) March 27, 2022

This Is For A Trailer Imagine What Happens On Movie Release Day 😌🔥 ” Yash Boss Mania Begins “#KGF2TrailerDay #KGFChapter2 #YashBoss@TheNameIsYash pic.twitter.com/TVd9YeP2L2 — Biggest Rocking Star Yash FC (@BRSYFC) March 27, 2022

This Kannada film will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, and will star actor Yash. While the film is shot in Kannada, Yash, who plays Rocky Bhai in the film, will do his own dubbing in Hindi. His nemesis Adheera is played by Sanjay Dutt for a pan-Indian impact, while Raveena Tandon plays an important role in the film.

Are you excited about the trailer launch of KGF Chapter 2? Let us know. Watch this space for more updates on KGF Chapter 2.