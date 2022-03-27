KGF Chapter 2 Trailer: After numerous delays, KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash will be released on April 14. The trailer for KGF: Chapter 2 was just released at an event hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar in Bangalore. ‘Hombale Films and filmmaker Prashant have outdone themselves once more. KGF piqued the interest of audiences all over the world, resulting in a massive fan base! And now the flaming trailer for KGF: Chapter 2 has gone viral. The fantastic cinematography, explosive action, and unpredictable route that the sequel is taking have the audience completely enthralled. Actors Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon’s outstanding performances have lifted the stakes to new heights.Also Read - KGF Chapter 2 Trailer: Rocky Bhai's Fans Start The Biggest Party, Trend 'Yash Boss Mania Begins' - Check Tweets

The plot of KGF 2 centres around a territorial fight between Yash's Rocky and Sanjay Dutt's Adheera. The trailer of the film has been made available in a variety of languages. Sharing the trailer of his film, Yash wrote, "The world is my territory!"

KGF 2 Trailer to Release on March 27

The explosive trailer is being praised by movie fans all over the world for all of the themes that are featured! Chapter 1 shattered all Indian film records and expectations with its thrilling story, mind-blowing action sequences, upbeat soundtrack, and outstanding acting. Chapter 2 is set to break previous records set by KGF 1 with the inclusion of Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon to its stellar cast.

As we inch closer to the release of the mammoth entertainer, everyone is excited about the franchise’s climax. The anticipation for the movie has reached a crescendo with the recent trailer release giving another glimpse into the action-packed movie and amazing performances!

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

