KGF: Chapter 2 Fan Spends Night On Footpath: The KGF: Chapter 2 mania has created a lot of buzz among Yash fans across the nation. The Yash starrer took Kolkata by storm as a fan from rural Bengal travelled to Kolkata to watch the first day first show at Navina cinema hall. According to a Times of India report, a teenager came to Kolkata on Thursday night and spent the night near the cinema hall on footpath.

KGF Fan Travels Miles To Watch Yash!

A 19-year-old teenager from Nadia district in West Bengal came a long way to Kolkata just to watch the first day first show of the Yash starrer magnum opus. The young fan has reportedly seen the ‘KGF Chapter 1’ 20 times. The teenager spent whole night on footpath near Navina cinema hall. Also Read - IPL 2022, RR vs GT LIVE Cricket Score, Match 24: Rassie van der Dussen Departs; Hetmyer-Parag Key in Run-Chase For RR

Yash Has A Massive Fandom In West Bengal!

The craze for KGF: Chapter 2 in West Bengal is insane. Yash has a huge mass appeal in the state. In fact, his fandom in West Bengal competes with his South fanbase. The craze can be seen in the posters and housefull shows in several movie theatres. As per a TOI report, two Bengali films The Eken and Abhijaan would be competing with KGF: Chapter 2, as these films are releasing on the same day.

