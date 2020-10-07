Yash is all set to resume the shooting of KGF: Chapter 2 from October 8 (Wednesday) onwards in Bengaluru. The shooting of the film will be wrapped up by the October end. Creative Executive Producer Karthik Gowda of Hombale Films took to Twitter to announce the news. He tweeted, “@TheNameIsYash joins the final leg of #KGFChapter2 shoot from tomorrow. We will wrap up the film by the end of this month and proceed towards the release. @hombalefilms @VKiragandur @prashanth_neel @SrinidhiShetty7 @bhuvangowda84. (sic)” Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Looks Weak in a Recent Pic Shared by Fan, Netizens Express Concern

Earlier, KGF: Chapter 2 was slated to hit the theatres on October 23 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was indefinitely postponed. The final schedule is expected to go for the next 20 days at a film set in Bengaluru.

The shooting of the film resumed on August 26, however, Yash did not join the shooting back then. The makers of the film shot important sequences with actors Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, and rest of the cast. In August, director Prashanth Neel welcomed Prakash Raj to the team and tweeted, “Welcome on board @prakashraaj sir. We resume shoot finally for #KGFCHAPTER2. Thank you everyone for all the love and excitement towards the movie. Wish us all the luck (sic).”

Starring Yash in the lead, the first part’s narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The upcoming sequel is said to follow the power struggle between Rocky (Yash) and Adheera (Sanjay) and Raveena Tandon. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film will also feature Srinidhi Shetty in a lead role. The first installment of the film was also directed by Neel. The upcoming film will release in multiple languages.