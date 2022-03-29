KGF 2: The explosive trailer of KGF: Chapter 2 launched recently in Bengaluru truly defined how this movie is going to be the biggest blockbuster of all time! The mega trailer launch event in Bengaluru turned out to be grand success, as the cast shared their experiences working on KGF: Chapter 2. Garnering over 109 million views within 24 hours, KGF Chapter 2 has broken another record, with its trailer. The audience are going gaga over the amazing cinematography, explosive action and finesse in direction that the trailed has showcased, and they couldn’t stop praising the fantastic performances by the cast including Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Fans of rocking star Yash have flooded social media with their overwhelming response to the larger than life embodiment of Rocky, especially the punchy dialogues that have been so effortlessly delivered by Yash. A little known fact that was revealed at the trailer launch by director Prashant Neel is that Yash has scripted a major portion of his dialogues in the sequel.Also Read - KGF Chapter 2 Trailer: The Bloody War Between Rocky And Adheera Gives Fans Goosebumps- Watch

A truly fiery combination of an exciting narrative, mind-blowing action sequences, peppy soundtrack and superlative performances, Chapter 1 broke all Indian cinema records and expectations. With the addition of Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon to its illustrious cast, Chapter 2 is sure to surpass earlier records scored by KGF 1. Also Read - KGF 2: Karan Johar to Host Grand Trailer Launch of Yash-Sanjay Dutt Starrer, Check Deets

As we inch closer to the release date of the mammoth entertainer, everyone is excited for the final reveal. The anticipation for the movie has reached a crescendo with the recent trailer release giving another glimpse in the action packed movie and amazing performances! Also Read - KGF 2 Trailer to Release on March 27, Yash's Fans Say, 'Biggest World Records Loading'

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas.



The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to only name a few.