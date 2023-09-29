Home

KGF: Chapter 3: Yash And Prashanth Neel Starrer To Release In 2025, Go On Floors By 2024

If reports are to be believed, KGF star Yash has joined forces with acclaimed director Geethu Mohandas for his 19th project. However, an announcement is still awaited.

Yash and Prashanth Neel created box office tsunamis with the first two installments of the KGF series, KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2. Now, movie buffs are waiting with bated breaths for KGF: Chapter 3. It seems like the filmmaker will soon be making an official announcement regarding the much-awaited sequel. If the latest Pinkvilla report is to be believed, the sequel will be reaching cinema halls in 2025. Reports further suggest that Prashanth Neel’s directorial will be going on the floors by October 2024.

At the moment, Prashanth Neel is busy working on Prabhas fronted Salaar. According to reports, the director will be making an official announcement regarding KGF: Chapter 3 by the end of this year.

Refreshing your memory, KGF: Chapter 2 ended with Prime Minister Ramika Sen’s (Raveena Tandon) military action against Rocky Bhai (Yash) leading him to the sea. The climax shows a shot of Rocky Bhai’s lifeless body sinking to the bottom of the ocean. However, the mid-credits scene features a worker dusting off books in Anand Ingalagi’s library. He comes across another manuscript with the title ‘KGF: Chapter..’ but the scene ends before revealing the number. Nevertheless, it was clear from this mid-credit scene that the KGF series is far from over.

Now, the fans are excited to see if Rocky Bhai is dead or alive in the third installment of the popular franchise.

Meanwhile, KGF: Chapter 2 saw an ensemble cast with Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Achyuth Kumar, Rao Ramesh, Vasishta N. Simha, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Archana Jois, Saran Shakti, Easwari Rao, and John Kokken in important roles.

In addition to this, Yash is also reported to have joined hands with Geethu Mohandas for his 19th venture. The official announcement of the drama is likely to be made shortly. As per sources, the pre-production work for the movie is underway. It is further believed that Yash will be going under many look tests for his next soon.

It remains to be seen when Geethu Mohandas’s directorial Yash 19 and Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 3 are announced. Both these projects have already created a massive buzz among cinephiles.

