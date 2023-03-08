Home

KGF Controversy: Venkatesh Maha Gets Trolled Again by Fans After Issuing Clarification on His ‘KGF’ Remark

KGF Controversy: Venkatesh Maha was once again trolled by fans of Yash-Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF: Chapter 2, even after issuing clarification regarding the same.

KGF Controversy: Venkatesh Maha came under huge backfire by fans of Yash-Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF: Chapter 2. The filmmaker was a part of a panel discussion where he had critiqued the Kannada action blockbuster where he pointed out certain problematic aspects in its storytelling. Yash fans weren’t too impressed by Venkatesh’s view due to which he was trolled on social media. Apart from him, writer-directors Indraganti Mohana Krishna, Nandini Reddy, Vivek Athreya, and Shiva Nirvana were also a part of the discussion. The serious interaction was aimed at the representation of women characters in commercial cinema. Now, the filmmaker has issued a clarification note and a video about his remarks. He stated that he didn’t intend to hurt anybody’s feelings.

VENKATESH MAHA TOOK A DIG AT KGF IN THE PANEL DISCUSSION

In the panel discussion, Venkatesh had said “In this movie I don’t want to name, I want to meet this utterly selfish woman who advises her son to amass wealth through whichever means. She wants him to rule the world. We celebrate the hero and laud his efforts when he builds narrow cubicles for people who dig up gold for him. He takes all that gold to the seat and gets buried in it. What are we telling our audience? Why is the audience making these films big hits?” In his clarification video, the filmmaker later opined that “it was the ‘opinion of a section of people’ and not only his.” He added that he should’ve been more careful with his choice of words while making his point.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO VENKATESH MAHA’S VIDEO:

He is saying he is taking back the inappropriate words he has spoken in the interview but he is still standing with the opinion/

.. The audience has the right to choose a genre movie before booking because cinema means getting transported from reality to fantasy to back pic.twitter.com/hWIn2ePzkY — jetha hitler 🐦 (@baapofhollywood) March 6, 2023

Venkatesh made his debut in 2018 with debut in 2018 with Care of Kancharapalem. His OTT release Uma Maheshvara Ugra Roopasya, was a remake of the Malayalam hit Maheshinte Pratheekaaram. Venkatesh is also acting inthe upcoming OTT release Anger Tales.

