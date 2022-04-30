Yash Turns Down Deal With Tobacco Brand: Exceed Entertainment confirms that South superstar Yash declined to sign a contract with a paan masala firm, a week after actor Akshay Kumar apologised for appearing in the advertisement for the brand. The KGF actor with a nationwide fan following recently refused a multi-crore endorsement deal for a pan Masala and elaichi brand.Also Read - KGF Chapter 2 Collects Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide on Day 16, Fans Celebrate Yash Aka Rocky Bhai– See Reactions

“I remember when we became a part of the team with Yash and his longtime friend and associate Prashant in March 2020, we created an informal group for communication and it was named ‘Storm is coming’ that is the belief he is instilled in us, at a time when no one knew when will the filming of KGF2 will complete let alone release and be a monstrous hit, ” in a press statement, Arjun Banerjee, the head of the talent management agency that administers Yash’s endorsements, said. Also Read - KGF: Chapter 2 Box Office Day 13: Yash Continues to Create Havoc Worldwide, Film Stands at Rs 926 Crore - Check Detailed Collection Report

He added, “At this point, we as a team are looking at long-term partnerships only, whether it’s in the form of strategic investments, endorsements, or equity deals. Recently we declined a double-digit multi-crore offer from a pan masala brand and are going to be extremely mindful of who we associate with. Given his pan India appeal, we want to use this opportunity to give the right kind of message to his fans and followers and invest our time and sweat with brands that have a conscience, are like-minded, and want to play the long game, just like the man himself.” Also Read - KGF Star Yash Aka Rocky Bhai’s Diet and Workout Plan Will Inspire You to Take up Fitness Seriously

The news broke only days after Akshay Kumar declared his separation from a paan masala brand after appearing in an ad for the company. He was seen promoting Vimal’s cardamom products alongside Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan. Tobacco products are also sold under the brand. Last week, Akshay apologised to his followers and issued a statement in which he stated that the endorsement fee would be donated to a good cause.

