Khad Tainu Main Dassa Song Out: Singers and real-life couple Neha Kakkar – Rohanpreet Singh's latest song Khad Tainu Main Dassa has been released. The song is sung by them and it gives an insight into the kind of relationship they share with each other. The song Khad Tainu Main Dassa, presented by Anshul Garg of Desi Music Factory shows Neha and Rohan's cute antics and also shows nok-jhoks after marriage. The song has garnered 4,85,135 views in just a few minutes of its release.

Khad Tainu Main Dassa poster also says it's Neha vs Rohanpreet. But the song also shows their love for each other. Neha Kakkar fans have gone crazy over their cute chemistry. While sharing the video, the singer wrote: "Have put our heart and soul in this song/video, hope you all give it your love and blessings ♥️".

Neha and Rohan's cute antics and matching outfits have won fans' hearts and we all are watching it on loop. The lyrics start with 'Tu viaah ton phlna hor c ve hor hogeai Sidha kio ni kehnda maitho bor hogea Hun kihde tainu khaab laage aoun Bina love u khe tu laagei soun ve khad tainu main dsa'.

Watch Khad Tainu Main Dassa song here:

The song has been sung by Neha and Rohanpreet while Rajat Nagpal has composed the music. Agam-Azeem directed the music video.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in October last year. The couple had sung several songs together including Nehu Da Vyah (2020) and Khyaal Rakhya Kar (2020).