Khalifa Twitter review: Audiences praise Prithviraj Sukumaran’s mass moments and action, but find story ‘weak’

Khalifa movie Twitter review: The early reactions to Khalifa suggest that the film is working better for viewers looking for mass action, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s screen presence, big-scale sequences and cameo appearances. However, the screenplay has emerged as the main areas of criticism. Check reactions

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Khalifa movie (PC -Instagram)

Khalifa Twitter Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam action crime thriller Khalifa: The Ruler released in theatres on August 20. Directed by Vysakh and written by Jinu V Abraham, the film has started receiving mixed reactions from audiences on X (formerly Twitter). While several viewers have praised Prithviraj’s screen presence, action sequences and the film’s larger-than-life presentation, some have criticised its screenplay, emotional depth and lengthy second half.

The film stars Prithviraj in the lead, with Neil Nitin Mukesh in a key role. Malavika Sharma, Shammi Thilakan and Indrans also feature in supporting roles. Mohanlal makes a cameo appearance in the film. Khalifa is planned as the first part of a two-part series. So, what are viewers saying about Khalifa after watching it in theatres? Here are some of the early reactions on X.

‘The film looks massive but struggles where it matters most’

One viewer who watched the film on its first day felt that Khalifa looks grand but does not completely live up to its scale. The user praised Prithviraj’s screen presence and Jakes Bejoy’s background score in several sequences but felt that the screenplay was not strong enough. The viewer wrote, “The film looks massive but struggles where it matters most.” They also felt that the emotional portions were not developed well and that some of the cameos appeared more like fan service than important parts of the story.

‘Routine story with crazy elevated execution’

Another viewer had a more positive take on the film. They described Khalifa as a simple and familiar story that gets a major boost from its action-packed execution and mass moments. The user praised the film’s climax and smuggling sequences, while also highlighting the cameos. They wrote, “Routine simple story with crazy elevated and action packed execution with MASS CAMEOS.”

The viewer also praised Prithviraj’s performance and said that the mass moments were getting a strong response from audiences in theatres.

‘A cliched story without emotional connect’

Not everyone was impressed with the film. One X user called Khalifa disappointing, saying that the story takes too long to get going.According to the viewer, the first 40 minutes felt slow, while the interval block worked well. They found the fight sequences average and felt that the background score was too loud and old-fashioned. The user also criticised the second half for being lengthy and uninteresting, while calling the cameos entertaining despite feeling like a gimmick.

A look at some of the tweets on Khalifa movie

#Khalifa A cliched story without emotional connect to any characters.. took its initial 40 mins to get into the story.. interval block stretch was good but other than that nothing much interesting Fight sequences were okayish .. background score loud & old didn’t work… pic.twitter.com/9ihAEvJhuL — SmartBarani (@SmartBarani) August 20, 2026

#Khalifa– Second Half thookki❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍ Second Half >>>>>>> First Half The last 15 minutes Wildfire❤️‍Lalettan & Unexpected Cameo Feast for action Lovers Mambarakkal Ahmed ali & Henchman❤️‍❤️‍#Mohanlal | #Prithviraj |#Vaishakh pic.twitter.com/Tbv80VVYWq — Achilles (@reviewsmm1) August 20, 2026

#Khalifa – Prithviraj’s Well toned Physique, Stylish Look along with Jakes Bejoy’s Elevating BGM & 2 Action Blocks Gud. Dummy Villain Neil. Lalettan Cameo ok. Predictable; No Conflict/Smartness in d Screenplay. Emotions didnt work too. Outdated Smuggling Revenge Drama. BELOW AVG! — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) August 20, 2026

#Khalifa – Average first half. The outdated storyline and lack of connection between the scenes hold the film back. The movie picks up towards the interval. Prithviraj looks stylish on screen with a strong screen presence. BGM is decent, and the action blocks are okay. Hoping for… — MalayalamReview (@MalayalamReview) August 20, 2026

#Khalifa: ALL STYLE, ZERO SUBSTANCE. Prithvi and Jakes bring the only highs. Screenplay is the real letdown with emotional beats that don’t land well. Cameos too forced to help, adding nothing to narrative. Disappointed. #KhalifaReview pic.twitter.com/7VSNd1BCIi — Mollywood BoxOffice (@MollywoodBo1) August 20, 2026