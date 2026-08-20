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Khalifa Twitter review: Audiences praise Prithviraj Sukumaran’s mass moments and action, but find story ‘weak’

Khalifa movie Twitter review: The early reactions to Khalifa suggest that the film is working better for viewers looking for mass action, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s screen presence, big-scale sequences and cameo appearances. However, the screenplay has emerged as the main areas of criticism. Check reactions

Written by: Kritika Vaid
Published: August 20, 2026, 4:21 PM IST
Khalifa Twitter review: Audiences praise Prithviraj Sukumaran’s mass moments and action, but find story 'weak'
Khalifa movie (PC -Instagram)

Khalifa Twitter Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam action crime thriller Khalifa: The Ruler released in theatres on August 20. Directed by Vysakh and written by Jinu V Abraham, the film has started receiving mixed reactions from audiences on X (formerly Twitter). While several viewers have praised Prithviraj’s screen presence, action sequences and the film’s larger-than-life presentation, some have criticised its screenplay, emotional depth and lengthy second half.

The film stars Prithviraj in the lead, with Neil Nitin Mukesh in a key role. Malavika Sharma, Shammi Thilakan and Indrans also feature in supporting roles. Mohanlal makes a cameo appearance in the film. Khalifa is planned as the first part of a two-part series. So, what are viewers saying about Khalifa after watching it in theatres? Here are some of the early reactions on X.

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‘The film looks massive but struggles where it matters most’

One viewer who watched the film on its first day felt that Khalifa looks grand but does not completely live up to its scale. The user praised Prithviraj’s screen presence and Jakes Bejoy’s background score in several sequences but felt that the screenplay was not strong enough. The viewer wrote, “The film looks massive but struggles where it matters most.” They also felt that the emotional portions were not developed well and that some of the cameos appeared more like fan service than important parts of the story.

‘Routine story with crazy elevated execution’

Another viewer had a more positive take on the film. They described Khalifa as a simple and familiar story that gets a major boost from its action-packed execution and mass moments. The user praised the film’s climax and smuggling sequences, while also highlighting the cameos. They wrote, “Routine simple story with crazy elevated and action packed execution with MASS CAMEOS.”

The viewer also praised Prithviraj’s performance and said that the mass moments were getting a strong response from audiences in theatres.

‘A cliched story without emotional connect’

Not everyone was impressed with the film. One X user called Khalifa disappointing, saying that the story takes too long to get going.According to the viewer, the first 40 minutes felt slow, while the interval block worked well. They found the fight sequences average and felt that the background score was too loud and old-fashioned. The user also criticised the second half for being lengthy and uninteresting, while calling the cameos entertaining despite feeling like a gimmick.

A look at some of the tweets on Khalifa movie

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About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Lead – Entertainment & Lifestyle. Kritika believes that behind every blockbuster, and every breaking headline, is a story told in both frames and figures. She brings over 12 years of experienc ... Read More

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