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Khalnayak Returns: Sanjay Dutt surprises fans as Ballu once again after 33 years, says he got idea for movie in jail

Khalnayak Returns: Sanjay Dutt surprises fans as Ballu once again after 33 years, says he got idea for movie in jail

Khalnayak Returs: The makers unveiled a brief teaser, featuring Sanjay Dutt reprising his iconic role of Ballu in a rugged new avatar. WATCH!

Sanjay Dutt as Ballu (PC: Youtube)

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Friday announced his new film Khalnayak Returns, a fresh take on the 1993 cult classic Khalnayak. The project is being backed by Dutt’s Three Dimension Motion Pictures in collaboration with producer Aksha Kamboj’s Aspect Entertainment. The team has acquired the rights for the sequel from filmmaker Subhash Ghai and his banner Mukta Arts. The original film, that was released 33 years ago, also starred Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit. At a special event, the makers unveiled a brief teaser of Khalnayak Returns, featuring Dutt reprising his iconic role of Ballu in a rugged new avatar.

The 66-year-old actor expressed gratitude to Ghai for giving his approval to revisit the story. “The journey of Khalnayak has been long, and without Subhash ji it wouldn’t have been possible. He is a legend and the man of entertainment. He will be part of this Khalnayak,” Dutt said. He also revealed that the idea to continue the film’s story first took shape while he was serving his jail term in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blasts case.

Watch the teaser of Khalnayak Returns:

“In jail, I asked everyone around me — who will be interested to watch it. And the 4,000 inmates said they all would. I asked all of them to write one page about it (new ‘Khalnayak’ story) and it took me a while to read all the 4,000 pages. When I came out on parole, I asked Subhash sir to go through it. After that, he said it should be made.

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Ghai said he is elated that the actor is making Khalnayak Returns. “It was his inner wish and passion of Sanju and Maanyata to make this (‘Khalnayak Returns’). I’m sure it’s going to be a better (than the original). I’m always there to be of any help,” the filmmaker said.

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The original film, directed and produced by Ghai, is remembered as one of the biggest hits of the 1990s, and has attained cult status over the years. It featured Dutt as the anti-hero Ballu, Jackie Shroff as police officer Ram and Madhuri as undercover police officer Ganga. The newly acquired rights pave the way for a fresh interpretation of the cult classic. While the format, whether a remake, sequel, prequel, or a new script altogether remains under wraps, the collaboration promises to bring the essence of the original to contemporary audiences while retaining its nostalgic appeal, the makers said.

Dutt and Kamboj have roped in Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios to creatively helm it. Fresh from the blockbuster success of the two Dhurandhar films, which also featured Dutt in a pivotal role, Deshpande said she is grateful for all the love pouring in for the movie. “Dhurandhar became part of pop culture, not referring to the box office success of the film, people have not stopped talking about it, and that’s what you call becoming part of pop culture, you can’t escape it. That’s what Khalnayak did in 1993, it was a path breaking and genre defining film, people were shocked with the film, the story, characters, music, the peak detailing, each aspect of the film was enjoyed by generations,” Deshpande said, adding, she is looking forward to give a new ‘tadka’ and a ‘new life’ to Khalnayak.

With PTI inputs

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