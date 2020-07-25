Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Grand Finale: Amid rumours of actor Karishma Tanna winning the show, host Rohit Shetty ended the Saturday episode of KKK 10 on a high note by declaring Karishma and Dharmesh Yelande as the final two contestants. For the third spot in the finale, Karan Patel and Balraj Syal are going to perform a task that will be aired on Sunday, July 25. This year’s season was shot in Bulgaria. While the show has already been shot there, the major grand finale episode was shot in Mumbai following the strict precautionary guidelines amid the pandemic. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Is Karishma Tanna The Winner of Rohit Shetty's Reality Show? Ekta Kapoor Gives Hint

As she completed her task that included jumping from a bus that had caught fire, Karishma seemed determined to let a woman be the winner this season. Meanwhile, Balraj, Karan and Dharmesh appeared as strong contestants as well and have fought it hard throughout the season to show their fearlessness and undeniable strength.

The grand finale episode turned out to be more entertaining than expected. While Tejaswwi Prakash's journey remained the highlight, Rohit's prank on Karishma, Dharmesh's fun act with Amruta Khanvulkar, and performances by Rithvik Dhanjani and Ravi Dubey among others added the required glitz.

The winner of this season will be announced in the Sunday’s episode and it’s going to be a tough fight between Karishma, Dharmesh and one from Karan-Balraj. While you stay rooting for your favourite contestant, let us tell you that Ekta Kapoor gave out a hint the other day about her close friend Karishma winning the show. She posted an Instagram video congratulating Karishma without mentioning why she was congratulating her for. Karishma reposted the video in her Insta stories and gave her thanks to Ekta. Fans have been speculating ever since that she has indeed won the show. As the real name comes out tomorrow… stay tuned!