Khatron Ke Khiladi is India's most loved stunt reality TV show hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The tenth season of the show's telecast was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic from the 29th of March to the 27th of June. Now, for the first time, the show is being streamed on the Voot streaming platform on the same as a TV which is made available only to Voot Select subscribers.

This season was held in Bulgaria but due to the pandemic, the finale is set to be held in Film City, Mumbai. The show has reached the final stage, last weekend, we saw the semi-finale round where Karishma Tanna beat Karan Patel to become the contender for the finale stunt. While the grand finale will telecast this weekend, it seems we know who is the winner. There are reports that suggest Karishma Tanna has won the show.

TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor gave her fans a major hint after she posted a congratulatory message to Tanna. She recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video message congratulating Karishma Tanna. Since then, Khatron Ke Khiladi fans have been speculating if Karishma has won the show.

Ekta’s message read, ‘This is congratulations to Karishma from us. To which Karishma responded, ‘Thank you, baby, Love you.’

Well, if the speculations are right, then it will indeed be great news for Tanna fans.

Earlier, speaking to Times of India, she said, “To say yes to this show is quite a task. You have to literally be very sure and calm and you have to have a lot of courage to say yes to this show. Once you say yes, you cannot turn back. The channel kept calling me for past so many years because they had confidence in me but I did not have that confidence in myself.”

“I tried overcoming all the fears and I used to think that I would see other contestants doing this. Today, I am doing these stunts and a part of it. I can’t believe it, talking to Rohit sir and listening to his stunt details and being a part of it”, she added.

The 40-day schedule of the show went on floors in August 2019. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants are Kunwar Amar, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yelande and Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka and comedian Balraj Sayal.