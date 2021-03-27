TV actor Actor Arjun Bijlani, who rose to fame with his stints in Left Right Left, Naagin, has recently confirmed his participation in the adventure reality show, Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. While speaking to Mid Day, Arjun revealed that he is thrilled to be a part of Rohit Shetty’s stunt show. “I am thrilled to be on Khatron Ke Khiladi and am looking forward to embarking on this adventurous journey. It is one of the most interesting and exciting shows produced in India. I feel honoured to have a chance of being a part of it”, said Bijlani. Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi is a popular show in the TV world where contestants who face it face many dangers. Also Read - This is Why Rubina Dilaik Refused to Participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11



Arjun appeared on the TV show, Ishq Mein Marjaavaan and most recently was seen in the music video Mohabbat Phir Ho Jaayegi with Adaa Khan, also appeared in ZEE5 show State of Siege: 26/11 last year. In a live session with another portal Indian Express, Arjun was heard saying: “Yes, I’m going to do Khatron Ke Khiladi and it’s going to be a tough thing, but I’m really excited. I’m also doing it because I’ll be again connecting with my audience who’ve been wanting me to do KKK for a long time. But because of other work commitments, this never fell into place. Also, you have to travel outside and then Covid happened”.

Arjun Bijlani has worked in Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Ishq Mein Marjawan, among others.

Last year, Nia Sharma won Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India, beating Jasmin Bhasin and Karan Wahi in the finals. The contest was a special edition of the reality TV adventure game show and it was launched in August after season 10 of Khatron Ke Khiladi concluded. The main 10th season’s winner was Karishma Tanna. The grand finale task happened between Karishma Tanna and Karan Patel.