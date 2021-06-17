Cape Town: Anushka Sen, who is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in South Africa’s Cape Town has reportedly been tested positive for coronavirus. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Eliminations: Aastha Gill Along With 4 Other Contestants Evicted From The Show

Reportedly actor Anushka Sen has quarantined herself after being tested positive. However, she has no symptoms. As a precaution, the rest of the crew also underwent coronavirus tests and they all have been tested negative. However, there is no official statement on this so far. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty Is Back With Darr Ka Battleground, Shares First Promo

This comes a day after reports surfaced that five contestants have been eliminated from the show. As per singer Aastha Gill’s latest Instagram post, she has been eliminated from the show. She took to Instagram sharing a picture, bidding adieu to Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. “Thank you Cape Town for giving me such beautiful memories. I will always remember each and every bit of it,” she wrote and dropped a heart emoji. Apart from her, Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli, Mehekk Chahal and Sourabh Raaj Jain have also been eliminated. Earlier, reports emerged that Vishal Aditya Singh, who was at the bottom three along with Anushka Sen and Nikki Tamboli, was the first contestant to be eliminated from the show.

Recently show’s contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya also took to Instagram stories and revealed that they will be back in India soon. He mentioned that the shooting for the show will be finished shortly, following which all contestants will be back in India.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is being shot in Cape Town with Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill and Maheck Chahal as contestants. The show is being hosted by Rohit Shetty.