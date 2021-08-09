Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Abhinav Shukla is Borderline Dyslexic: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Abhinav Shukla shared he is borderline dyslexic in a long tweet on Sunday night, right after the episode of KKK 11. The actor also mentioned that it took him 20 years to accept this. He tweeted, “I am a borderline dyslexic, it is public now! So I will divulge more…its nobody’s fault, not even mine, it is what it is! It took me 2 decades to accept this fact! Now numbers and figures don’t embarrass me! I am exceptional in spatial ability. I am differently abled!”Also Read - Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla All Set To Feature In New Music Video, See First Look

Abhinav Shukla further explained it's difficult for him to remember numbers, names and dates. "Yeah, numbers, alphabets, words confound me, i have difficulty remembering dates, names, the relation of those dates to names et al. But I am exceptional at spatial ability. Ask me to put all your extra luggage in your car's boot( Dicky) . I will! I am good at few things and bad at few! And i am in a perpetual process of improving on things I am bad at !"

Here’s Abhinav Shukla’s confession:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09)

In Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11, Abhinav had revealed being borderline dyslexic. Before the elimination task, Abhinav was doing a task with his partner Shweta Tiwari and during the task, he revealed for the first time that he has trouble remembering numbers or letters. It is a kind of disorder. Several celebrities from the show such as Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani supported him. Arjun wrote, “All I know is ur a rockstar.” Divyanka wrote, “What you are speaking about is a tiny blip in comparison to your vast list of abilities. You amazed me Abhinav with your knowledge about everything. You can hold detailed conversations about vegetation to space to human behaviour! It was always comforting having you around. A balanced & unbiased friend/ person towards all. The world needs more people like you.”

Ekta Kaul added that she had ADD (attention deficit disorder). “@ashukla09 Rambo I have ADD.. so if you see me awkwardly smiling in a conversation, just know I am zoned out. But this condition Really helped me post marriage.. Zoning out in my super power,” she commented.