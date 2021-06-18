Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: TV actor Rahul Vaidya is in the news for his stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He has a huge fan following on social media and his fans never leave a moment to surprise him. Recently, the singer and actor has crossed 4 million followers on Instagram and his fans surprised him in Cape Town by sending him a beautiful surprise – a cake. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Aditya Singh Dance on Paani Paani in Cape Town’s Park -Watch

Rahul Vaidya is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town and in between his shots, Vaidya gets time for his fans. On Thursday, he shared a video of a cake that he received from his fans i.e. RKVians. He shared the video of the cake he received from his fans. In the video, he can be heard saying ‘aap ye sab kaise karlete ho, mujhe kaise dhundliya Cape Town mein’ He then proceeds to enjoy the delicious red velvet cake. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Contestant Anushka Sen Tests COVID-19 Positive? Here's What We Know

