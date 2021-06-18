Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is being shot in Cape Town with Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill and Maheck Chahal as contestants. The show is being hosted by Rohit Shetty.
As per singer Aastha Gill’s latest Instagram post, she has been eliminated from the show now. Apart from her, Nikki Tamboli, Astha Gill, Mehekk Chahal and Sourabh Raaj Jain have also been eliminated. The show is now left with only seven contestants including Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul and Varun Sood. While the release date of Khatron Ke Khiladi has not been announced yet.