South Africa: Rohit Shetty has shared the first promo for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Rohit, who has been hosting the show for several seasons, took to social media sharing the promo and promising that it will be ‘Darr vs Dare’ this season. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Breaks Silence on Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Shocking' Death a Year After The Case

The promo features filmmaker Rohit Shetty sitting in a car with a cheetah next to him. He then jumps to a helicopter and says, “This is not a normal battleground. There will be no excuse, no mercy and no surrender. There will be fear at every step and our daring warriors will give it a good competition.” Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Reveals His First Khatron Ke Khiladi Stunt Was 'Darawana Yet Mazedaar' - Watch Video

Rohit Shetty shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “Khatron ke Khiladi season 11 Darr vs Dare. Coming soon only on @colorstv #kkk11.” Several celebrities including Anupam Kher, Jacqueline Fernandez took to the comment section expressing excitement. While Anupam Kher wrote, “Jai Ho!!”, Shreyas Talpade commented, “Jabarrrrrrjasssstttttttt.” Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari Flaunts Her Perfectly Toned Abs in Latest Set of Pictures, Fans Call Her 'Super Hot'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Several of the show’s contestants also shared the video on their respective social media handles and wrote, ”This is just the beginning and the warriors are all ready for Darr vs Dare ki journey! And along with our host and mentor @itsrohitshetty we are off to a smashing start!”

While the release date of Khatron Ke Khiladi has not been announced yet, shooting is currently underway in South Africa’s Cape Town. This year, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill and Maheck Chahal will be seen participating in the show.